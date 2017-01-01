Football: J.T. Barrett returning for senior season

Please follow and like us:

He’s back.

Ohio State redshirt junior quarterback J.T. Barrett announced his intent to return for his final season in Columbus on his Instagram.

He said after the Fiesta Bowl that it would be difficult to leave OSU after the blowout loss to Clemson.

Barrett threw for 2,555 yards and 24 touchdowns with seven interceptions, completing 61.5 percent of his throws in 2016. Barrett was 19-for-33 passing for 127 yards against Clemson on New Year’s Eve. He ran for 845 yards and nine touchdowns.

After a sensational redshirt freshman season in 2014, the Texas native didn’t start for the majority of the 2015 season, then struggled in the downfield passing game in 2016.

Barrett is projected to be the starter for the 2017 season, but an open quarterback battle isn’t out of the question.