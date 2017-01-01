Ohio State student shot dead near campus

Please follow and like us:

Ohio State student Tarak Andrew Underiner was found dead from gunshot wounds at 28. E. Northwood Ave. at 12:30 a.m. This is the city’s first homicide of 2017.

The police report identified Underiner as 20 years old and a current OSU student. OSU’s directory lists Underiner as a marketing and Spanish double major.

Columbus police officers were called to the scene on a report of a shooting inside the residence. Underiner was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene.

“Investigators do not believe this incident was random in nature nor has any connection to the University,” the report states.