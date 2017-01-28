Ohio State unsure how many students, faculty could be affected by immigration order

Please follow and like us:

As President Donald Trump rolls out his promised crackdown on immigration, Ohio State has said that it doesn’t immediately know how many students or faculty could be affected by his latest executive order, which targets immigration from seven countries in Africa and the Middle East.

The order, issued on Friday evening, suspends the U.S. refugee-intake program for 120 days, indefinitely bans Syrian refugees and puts a month-long freeze on citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — all majority-Muslim states — from entering the U.S.

The broad-ranging ban has led to refugees already accepted into the U.S. resettlement program being turned away from airports as they attempt to fly to the U.S., according to media reports. Green-card holders — permanent residents legally allowed to work and live in the U.S. — are also affected by the ban, according to the Department of Homeland Security. DHS has said that exceptions can be made on a case-by-case basis, though the order has already led to some green-card holders being detained in U.S. airports upon arrival. Foreigners with dual citizenship are also barred from entering the U.S. if one of their nationalities is listed in the executive order, according to the State Department.

Professors and students who are abroad could be barred from re-entry if they fall into the categories listed in the executive order. If they are in the U.S., they could be cut off from outside family members, and be barred from re-entering the country if they leave. University spokesman Ben Johnson said he would look into how many people at OSU this might entail.

A spokeswoman for the John Glenn Columbus International Airport said no one has been detained as a result of the executive order. The airport’s route map shows it only connects internationally to Cancun, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; and Toronto. The Toronto Star reported that Air Canada is denying passengers from boarding U.S.-bound planes if they are citizens of the seven affected countries, with no exception given for green-card holders.