Report: Ohio State AD Gene Smith appointed to College Football Playoff committee

Ohio State Senior Vice President and Athletic Director Gene Smith has reportedly been named to the College Football Playoff committee. According to Heather Dinich of ESPN.com, Smith will replace Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez on the committee.

Smith also currently serves on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee, starting in 2015 through 2018.

From 2007-2011, Smith served on the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament selection committee, and was chairman of the committee his final year of 2011.

Smith has served as OSU’s athletics director since 2005. Alvarez, along with former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former Furman and Vanderbilt coach Bobby Johnson.

Smith is a native of Cleveland, Ohio, and played football at Notre Dame University. He won an Associated Press national championship in 1973 with the Fighting Irish. He was also on the coaching staff for the 1977 national championship team.