Wrestling: Key losses, Snyder’s absence leads to Ohio State’s first daul-meet loss to Hawkeyes

Please follow and like us:

The No. 4 Buckeyes lost their first dual of the season 21-13 against No. 3 Iowa on Friday. Redshirt freshman Jose Rodriguez, redshirt junior Bo Jordan and redshirt sophomore Micah Jordan each returned to the mat this week after missing last week’s tilt against Maryland, but even the services of some of the Buckeyes’ best wrestlers weren’t enough for a win.

Of those three returning from injury/illness, No. 1 Bo Jordan was the only to seal a victory. Facing his first ranked opponent on the year, he pulled out a 3-2 decision win off a late takedown against No. 11 Alex Meyer.

Rodriguez suffered a technical fall at 125 pounds, while Micah Jordan suffered his first loss of the season by a 2-0 decision at 149 pounds to third-ranked Brandon Sorenson.

Top-ranked 133-pounder Nathan Tomasello, 141-pounder Luke Pletcher and No. 4 ranked 197-pounder Kollin Moore each won their individual matchups. The Buckeyes finished having won four of 10 matches on the day.

In heavyweight, the Buckeyes were without junior Kyle Snyder, as he was in Russia to participate in the Ivan Yarygin Memorial Grand Prix tournament. His absence loomed large, as a fall in heavyweight could have turned the 21-13 loss into a 19-18 victory over the Hawkeyes.

Micah Jordan and No. 10 Myles Martin each began very difficult stretches this week, as Micah Jordan will now have to face top-ranked Zain Retherford (Penn State) on Feb. 3.

Martin lost to No. 5 Sammy Brooks (Iowa) this week and will be facing No. 2 Bo Nickal (PSU) next. Martin defeated Nickal last season to win the 2016 174-pound national championship.

The Buckeyes are entering a difficult stretch of duals, as after their loss to No. 3 Iowa, they will host No. 2 Penn State Feb. 3, and No. 11 Rutgers Feb. 6. After that, Ohio State will travel to fifth-ranked Nebraska and then twelfth-ranked Minnesota to finish the regular season.