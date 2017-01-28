Students gather to voice disapproval about Trump’s first week in office

Please follow and like us:

About 150 Ohio State students, teachers and community members gathered outside of Thompson Library on Friday evening before marching through the Oval and ultimately ending at the Ohio Union, voicing their displeasure with President Donald Trump and his recently signed executive orders along the way.

“The attacks on the Affordable Care Act, Planned Parenthood, the proposed Muslim ban and the wall — there are many things, in my opinion, that are blatantly racist, and sexist,” said Stavroula Pabst, a fourth-year in history. “I’m really afraid for the future of this country, myself and a lot of my friends.”

The event was organized by the International Socialist Organization, and over a dozen different university sanctioned student groups were on hand to participate in a protest that covered a litany of topics. Student groups from a variety of interests were present, from the Muslim Student Association to Real Food OSU.

The overall purpose of the event was singular-staunch opposition against Trump and his new executive orders. However, the main messages revolved around the opposition of Trump’s executive orders on building a wall to separate Mexico and the U.S., as well as his temporary immigration ban affecting several Muslim-majority countries.

“(The immigration ban) stands against everything America is for, it’s supposed to be the land of the free,” said Morgan Worthington, a fourth year in engineering physics. “Everyone who is willing to work hard should have a chance and if that’s not there, then our very character is lost.”

Pro-Trump students donned in “Make America Great Again” hats followed the protesters on their march while calling back at the anti-Trump chants.

Andy DeVita, one of the Trump supporters and a fourth-year in psychology, wanted a more diplomatic solution to discussing Trump and his policies.

“We need to sit a table, look over the facts and come up with solutions,” DeVita said. “We need to come together as a nation and fix the issues.”

Isabelle Adams, a first-year in Korean and anthropology, questioned Trump’s nominee for secretary of the Department of Education, Betsy DeVos.

“She has no experience, why is she getting the job?” Adams said. “That’s going to screw students like me who depend on federal aid to pay for college. And if there is no college, then how are we supposed to fix our country?”

A vote on DeVos’ confirmation is set for next week in the Senate.

As the march hit High Street, University Police and the Columbus Division of Police were on the scene watching.

University Police Chief Craig Stone said they were aware of the protest beforehand and worked hand in hand with CPD to make sure it was orderly.

“We are just here to make sure that everyone can exercise their rights in a peaceful manner,” Stone said.

The event was organized by the International Socialist Organization, and over a dozen different university sanctioned student groups were on hand to participate in a protest that covered a litany of topics.

The protest was wide ranging in both messages and goals. Student groups from a variety of backgrounds and demographics were represented, from the Muslim Student Association to Real Food OSU.