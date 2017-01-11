Women’s basketball: More of the same against Michigan State for Ohio State, losing 94-75

In the 2016 Big Ten Tournament, the Ohio State women’s basketball team faced Michigan State and lost in a 19-point blowout.

Tuesday night was deja vu for the 11th-ranked Buckeyes losing in another 19-point rout to Michigan State 94-75.

The game was overshadowed by Michigan State’s senior guard, Tori Jankoska. She scored 42 points, breaking Michigan State’s single game scoring record and all-time scoring record in one night.

OSU picked up their first Big Ten loss and is now 4-1 in the Big Ten. Michigan State improves to 3-1 in the Big Ten.

Jankoska was the first to put points on the board, hitting a 3 to give the Spartans an early lead that the Buckeyes never overcame. Jankoska ended the first two quarters with 31 points.

At the half, the Buckeyes gave up 51 points to the Spartans. OSU allowed the Spartans to shoot 86% from behind the arc. Offensively, the Buckeyes leading scorer, junior guard Kelsey Mitchell struggled, hitting only three shots at halftime.

Throughout the game, Michigan State slowed OSU’s offense with a 3-2 zone that took away the fast break option from the Buckeyes. Michigan State outscored Ohio State on the fast break 15-4.

OSU also struggled to dish the ball with Michigan State beating the Buckeyes on assists 27-15. Jankoska and freshman guard Taryn McCutcheon each led Michigan State with seven assists in the game.

Mitchell never found her rhythm offensively only scoring 13 points. Mitchell came into the game scoring 23.7 points per game.

Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff has had a tough time against Michigan State throughout his career as his lifetime record versus the Spartans is 3-6.

Ohio State heads to Purdue for another Big Ten matchup on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 3:30 p.m.