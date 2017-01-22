YouTuber Casey Neistat to speak at Ohio State

Please follow and like us:

An internet star will be appearing in the flesh on Ohio State’s campus in February.

YouTuber and filmmaker, Casey Neistat, will be making an appearance at the Ohio Union Performance Hall on Feb. 13, according to an announcement from OUAB’s Twitter Friday.

Neistat has over 6 million subscribers on YouTube, a show on HBO and recently sold his original social media network, Beme, to CNN for $25 million. Zach Miglich, a fifth-year in mechanical engineering and lecture chair for OUAB said he hopes Neistat will inspire OSU students to follow their dreams.

Miglich said Neistat started from humble beginnings, having lived in a trailer home and had a child as a teenager before maxing out his credit card to follow his dream of being a filmmaker.

“I think he’s a perfect example of chasing your dream no matter what it is,” Miglich said.

Despite his success with HBO and CNN, Neistat is putting most of his focus on being a filmmaker for YouTube, according to a draw my life video on his channel.

“I found my voice telling stories with my videos back in that trailer park and I finally found an audience for it on the Internet,” Neistat said in the video.

Miglich said the event should be beneficial for college students who are deciding what paths to follow and need inspiration to go after their dreams.

Tickets to the lecture will be available Monday at 4 p.m. at the Ohio Union Information Desk with one ticket free per valid Buck-ID. A Buck-ID will also be required for entry on the day of the event.