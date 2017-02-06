Baseball: Student managers a key to the secret behind baseball team’s success

Please follow and like us:

Four of the most valuable members of the Ohio State baseball team will never step into a batter’s box or take a position in a game for the Buckeyes. Student managers Caleb Huth, Drew Onega, Connor Oates and Jack Young are all key members of a staff tasked with preparing the team for its first game in less than a month’s time.

At OSU, the baseball team managers volunteer their time upwards of 25 hours per week at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center through the five-month season, which includes preseason practice.

They put in nearly the same amount of time as the players and coaches, but usually hear praises only from those within the program. To them, they only care about doing their jobs.

“Our main job each day is to set everything up for practice and do whatever we can to help the team get better,” said Huth, a fifth-year in finance. “As managers, our sole focus is to help the coaches to get the players ready behind the scenes.”

Making the job easier for the coaches is the main objective. They said they spend long hours studying how to best serve the needs of the team. As a result, the managers make sure the team’s training is up to the coach’s standards.

Since there is a large number of position players, the managers are important to help coach in smaller groups so players can receive individual instruction more frequently. Onega, a third-year in sport industry said he has learned a lot on how to work the players in his first year on the staff.

“We set up positions for conditioning such as medicine balls, hurdles, ladders, cones and tires, to facilitate all of their conditioning tests because we need to make sure they followed the offseason program,” he said. “We just have to do the best we can to prepare our guys for the first game come Feb. 17.”

During the team’s run to the 2016 Big Ten Tournament Championship, the key to the success was a solid pitching staff and bullpen. While the coaching staff received the praise, Huth was one of the managers that played a key role in working one-on-one with players through the tournament.

“My main job with the team is to be the bullpen catcher because it was the position I played at Otterbein,” Huth said. “It allows me to help train guys like former Buckeye Travis Lakins, now in the Red Sox organization, to craft their pitches, because I know how they should throw them from my experience behind the plate.”

For the next step, the managers will be working vigorously to prepare the team for its preseason tournament in Osceola, Florida, next month. With two games against Kansas State and a single game against Atlantic Coast Conference powerhouse Pittsburgh, the team must work quickly to prepare for the stiff competition. The managerial staff’s secret weapon in this preparation is the strength and conditioning coach Dean Hansen.

“If you ever stop by practice, you will immediately notice coach Hansen putting the team through a killer workout,” Huth said. “We work with him before every practice to develop a script on what drills to run in order to build the skills necessary for Opening Day in February.”

The managers continue to prepare OSU for its title defense ahead of the Buckeyes first game against Kansas State on Feb. 17.