Body Image Bazaar promotes eating disorder awareness By Elizabeth Suarez: suarez.78@osu.edu February 21, 2017 0 Please follow and like us: On Monday the Body Image and Health Task Force held its annual Body Image Bazaar to promote eating disorder awareness and other health related issues. Lantern TV brings you more. anorexia body image body image awareness body image bazaar bulimia eating disorder awareness week eating disorders health healthy nutrition ohio state rpac RPAC work out Working out 2017-02-21 Elizabeth Suarez tweet