Body Image Bazaar promotes eating disorder awareness

By : suarez.78@osu.edu February 21, 2017 0

On Monday the Body Image and Health Task Force held its annual Body Image Bazaar to promote eating disorder awareness and other health related issues. Lantern TV brings you more.

