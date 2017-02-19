Home » Lantern TV » #BuckeyeLove Encourages OSU Community to Give Back

#BuckeyeLove Encourages OSU Community to Give Back

By : wilkerson.103@osu.edu February 19, 2017 0

The social media campaign #BuckeyeLove urged people to give back to their community. Even small gestures mattered. The campaign led up to Ohio State’s Day of Giving on Feb. 14.

