The social media campaign #BuckeyeLove urged people to give back to their community. Even small gestures mattered. The campaign led up to Ohio State’s Day of Giving on Feb. 14.
Home » Lantern TV » #BuckeyeLove Encourages OSU Community to Give Back
Related Posts
Muslim Cultural Clubs Come Together in Wake of Immigration Ban
February 19, 2017
Women’s Swimming: Liz Li breaks Big Ten record, claims Big Ten Championship for second year in a row
February 17, 2017
Judicial Panel members, USG candidate in same fraternity
February 16, 2017
USG candidates start a fundraising campaign before official start date
February 16, 2017
Reagan Tokes remembered with self-defense class
February 15, 2017
Career fair: International students face extra hurdles for visas
February 15, 2017