Campus area crime map February 13 – 19

- A vehicle was stolen from the intersection of East 14th Avenue and North High Street between 2 a.m. and 5:20 a.m. on Friday. It was later recovered on West Henderson Road by the Columbus Division of Police.
- A man not affiliated with the university was arrested for criminal trespassing at the Ohio Union on Sunday at 12:38 p.m.
- A staff member reported known suspects for possession of drugs at Lincoln Tower on Friday at 11:05 p.m.
- An assault reportedly occurred near the intersection East 12th Avenue and North High Street on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.
- A man not affiliated with the university was arrested for criminal trespassing at Fisher Commons on Friday at 11:20 a.m.
- A male and female student reported a theft to University Police on Saturday at 4:25 p.m. at the RPAC.
Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.