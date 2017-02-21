Campus area crime map February 13 – 19

Please follow and like us:

A vehicle was stolen from the intersection of East 14th Avenue and North High Street between 2 a.m. and 5:20 a.m. on Friday. It was later recovered on West Henderson Road by the Columbus Division of Police.

A man not affiliated with the university was arrested for criminal trespassing at the Ohio Union on Sunday at 12:38 p.m.

A staff member reported known suspects for possession of drugs at Lincoln Tower on Friday at 11:05 p.m.

An assault reportedly occurred near the intersection East 12th Avenue and North High Street on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.

A man not affiliated with the university was arrested for criminal trespassing at Fisher Commons on Friday at 11:20 a.m.