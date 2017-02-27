Campus area crime map February 20 – 26

Please follow and like us:

Two males were taken into custody by University Police Monday night in separate areas of campus in relation to an on-campus theft, a spokesperson for University Police said. As of Monday night, University Police were still investigating and could not confirm if the two men were students. (Not pictured on map)

An assault reportedly occurred on North High Street near East 12th Avenue on Saturday at 2 a.m.

A staff member reported an unknown suspect to University Police for possession of drug paraphernalia at the James Cancer Hospital on Friday at 8:34 p.m.

A man was arrested for disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, misleading a public official and possession of marijuana on North High Street near East 12th Avenue on Friday at 2 a.m.

A student was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The report was filed at Curl Market at 1:57 a.m. on Sunday.

A man was arrested by the Columbus Division of Police for public indecency after being reportedly caught urinating at the intersection of North High Street and Chittenden Avenue on Thursday at 12:43 a.m.

A burglary in Mack Hall was reported to University Police on Wednesday at 12:38 a.m.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.