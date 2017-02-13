Campus area crime map February 6 – 12

Please follow and like us:

A staff member reported a rape by a known suspect to University Police on Wednesday at 10 p.m. (Not pictured on map.)

A vehicle that had been reported stolen from Third Ave. and N. High St. at 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday was recovered by Grove City police in the 700 block of Oakwood Avenue near German Village on Friday at 10:30 a.m. The vehicle found was owned by Reagan Tokes, a fourth-year in psychology, who was had been pronounced dead earlier that morning. Tokes’ sister reported her missing on Thursday after she did not return to her off-campus apartment Wednesday night. On Thursday afternoon, Grove City police found a dead woman with gunshot wounds, and confirmed it was Tokes on Friday. Brian Lee Golsby has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated murder, rape, aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property in connection with Tokes’ death.

A man not affiliated with the university was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon on Tuesday at 12:12 a.m. at the French Field House.

An assault reportedly occurred near the intersection of North High Street and Chittenden Avenue on Saturday at 1 a.m.

A man not affiliated with the university was arrested for criminal trespassing by University Police at Dodd Hall on Saturday at 1:10 p.m.

An theft from a vehicle on North High Street and Frambes Avenue was reported to the Columbus Division of Police on Tuesday at 3:44 p.m. The victims reportedly had an estimated $2,540 worth of items reported stolen, including a laptop and clothes.

A staff member reported a known suspect for possession of drug paraphernalia at Morrison Tower on Thursday at 11:18 p.m.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.