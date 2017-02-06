Campus area crime map January 31 – February 5

Please follow and like us:

An alleged robbery on East 13th Avenue near Indianola Avenue was reported to the Columbus Division of Police on Saturday at 7:54 p.m. According to the online police log, the victims met the suspect to purchase a vehicle from a Craigslist, but the suspect reportedly used a gun to rob them of $7,100.

A man not affiliated with the university was arrested on Woody Hayes Drive and Tuttle Park Place at 2:52 a.m. on Sunday for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

An assault reportedly occurred at Apollo’s Greek Kitchen on North High Street on Tuesday at 7:55 p.m.

A female not affiliated with the university was arrested for theft at the Scarlet Ribbon Gift Shop on West 10th Avenue on Wednesday at 10:11 a.m.

At Doan Hall, a man not affiliated with the university reported domestic violence and assault to University Police on Tuesday at 10:35 p.m.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.