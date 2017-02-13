Case of second missing Ohio State student proves more complicated than the first

The same day that Reagan Tokes, a fourth-year in psychology went missing, another Ohio State student went missing as well. His case, however, has more questions remaining.

Natenon “Max” Tongtae graduated in 2015 and was taking an extra class to boost his GPA, his sister Pauline Rinthara told The Lantern. He worked at OSU’s CABS bus system, and reportedly abruptly left his shift early on Wednesday. His family, who he lives with in nearby Groveport, hasn’t heard from him or seen him since.

Tongtae was reported to the police on Wednesday, near a gas station outside Pittsburgh. A woman called the police because he looked lost and out of place, Rinthara said. The police didn’t show up to the scene, but they ran the license plates of his vehicle, which is how they figured out his identity and connected him with his family in Ohio.

“We were hoping he would come home, and we wouldn’t have to contact the news,” Rinthara said.

A 24-year-old with no history of mental illness, he wasn’t immediately declared “missing” by the police, Rinthara said, although as of Monday, he was.

The police department in Madison Township, Ohio, which is handling the investigation, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did CABS.

Correction, 2/13: An earlier version of this article listed the police department being in Madison, Pennsylvania. In fact, it is the police department in Madison Township, Ohio, which is handling the case.