Colin Jost & Michael Che: Extended Interview

By : leinasars.2@buckeyemail.osu.edu February 28, 2017 0

Want to watch the entire interview with Saturday Night Live stars Michael Che and Colin Jost? Now you can! See how the two cover a wide range of topics in Lantern TV’s exclusive interview.

