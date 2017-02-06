Football: 2018 Four-star safety Jaiden Woodbey has verbally committed to Ohio State

Please follow and like us:

Jaiden Woodbey, a four-star safety from St. John Bosco in California, has verbally committed to Ohio State.

Woodbey, the No. 3 overall safety in the class of 2018, according to 247Sports.com, announced Monday night his intent to play for Urban Meyer. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, he adds to a safety position that has quite a bit of depth for the Buckeyes.

This season, Woodbey recorded 70 total tackles and pulled down four interceptions. Recruited by OSU defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, Woodbey will arrive in Columbus in 2018 with a potential starting spot on the line, as senior safety Damon Webb is set to graduate after the 2017 season.