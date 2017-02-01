Football: National Signing Day live blog

Please follow and like us:

Throughout the day, The Lantern will continue to update as the members of Ohio State’s 2017 recruiting class fax in their letter of intents. The day began with those who have already enrolled in the program faxing in their letter of intents. Five-star linebacker Baron Browning, four-star running back J.K. Dobbins, four-star quarterback Tate Martell, four-star offensive lineman Josh Myers, five-star cornerback Jeffrey Okudah, four-star safety Isaiah Pryor, five-star cornerback Shaun Wade, four-star athlete Brendon White and four-star cornerback Marcus Williamson have all signed their letter of intents and are already enrolled at OSU.

Update 1:16 p.m.

OSU picked up its 21st member of the 2017 recruiting class in four-star offensive tackle Thayer Munford from Massillion, Ohio. Munford joins Davis and Myers as the three new members of the offensive line.

Congrats to @Big_Grizze62 for officially joining the family! #Select17 — Mark Pantoni (@markpantoni) February 1, 2017

Update: 10:13 a.m.

Five-star offensive guard Wyatt Davis from California and four-star defensive tackle Haskell Garrett from Nevada file their letter of intents as the 19th and 20th members of OSU’s 2017 recruiting class, completing the class. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Davis is the No. 1 offensive guard in the class and No. 24 overall player. Garrett, who was teammates with Martell in high school at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, is the No. 6 ranked defensive tackle and 70th player overall in the 2017 recruiting class.

Congrats to the Bigfella @wyattdavis53 on officially becoming a Buckeye!! #Select17 — Mark Pantoni (@markpantoni) February 1, 2017

Congrats to the Rushman @HASKELL_808 on joining the family! #Select17 — Mark Pantoni (@markpantoni) February 1, 2017

OSU targets still to announce include four-star defensive tackle Jay Tufele, five-star No. 1 defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and four-star offensive tackle Thayer Munford. Tufele is expected to decide around noon, Wilson at 4:35 p.m. and Munford at 1 p.m.

Update 8:18 a.m.

Three more Buckeyes have signed their letter of intents. Five-star defensive end Chase Young, four-star defensive tackle Jerron Cage and three-star wide receiver Elijah Gardiner are now officially members of the OSU football team. Young is arguably the most heralded signee in the class. At 6-foot-5, 251 pounds, Young is rated as the No. 2 defensive end in the nation and the eighth-rated player overall. Cage committed to OSU in July 2015 where Gardiner was the latest to commit on Jan. 30 after flipping from Missouri.

Congrats to the next Freak Rushmen @youngchase907! #Select17 — Mark Pantoni (@markpantoni) February 1, 2017

Update 7:38 a.m.

Four-star wide receiver Jaylen Harris faxed in his letter of intent to OSU as the 15th member of the recruiting class. Harris is two inches taller than fellow 2017 wide receiver signee Trevon Grimes at 6-foot-5 and hails from Cleveland Heights, Ohio. He is 30th-ranked wide receiver in the class and No. 184 prospect overall. Harris committed to OSU on Jan. 13.

Update 7:23 a.m.

Four-star cornerback Amir Reip from Cincinnati and four-star wide receiver Trevon Grimes from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, signed their letter of intents to become the 13th and 14th members of the 2017 OSU recruiting class. Grimes is rated as the nation’s No. 5 wide receiver by 247 Sports, and Reip is the No. 23 cornerback and No. 183 prospect in the nation.

Update 7:15 a.m.

Two more commits became Buckeyes with four-star junior college cornerback Kendall Sheffield and three-star kicker Blake Haubeil submitting their letter of intent. Sheffield, originally an Alabama commit, transferred after one year to junior college where he was the nation’s No. 1 ranked junior college cornerback. Haubeil is ranked as 2017’s No. 1 rated kicker.

One of the top Juco players in the nation, CB Kendall Sheffield, is a Buckeye. He signed on Juco signing day back in December. — Jerry Emig (@BuckeyeNotes) February 1, 2017

Update 7:10 a.m.

Four-star linebacker Pete Werner from Indianapolis has signed his letter of intent. He is the 10th member of OSU’s 20-member recruiting class to sign his letter of intent.