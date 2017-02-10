Update: Tokes suffered gunshot wound; vehicle found in Columbus

Please follow and like us:

Update, 12:29 p.m.: Reagan Tokes’ car has been found in Columbus, according to a statement put out on Facebook on the Grove City Ohio Police. Tokes was found dead in Grove City on Thursday afternoon with a gunshot wound, although she was not immediately identified by police until Friday.

Update, 11:53 a.m.: The Franklin County Coroner’s Office confirmed to The Lantern that the body of a woman found dead in Grove City on Thursday afternoon is Reagan Tokes. Ohio State has issued the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Reagan Tokes, a psychology student at Ohio State. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to her family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this extremely difficult time. Counseling and consultation services are available for those in need of support.”

—

An Ohio State student who was declared missing on Thursday after not having been seen since Wednesday is dead, friends and family say.

Reagan Tokes, a fourth-year in psychology, was declared missing by her sister Makenzie on Thursday after having not been seen since leaving her shift at Bodega in the Short North on Wednesday night.

Makenzie Tokes and a friend of Reagan’s confirmed the death to The Lantern.

“Extremely saddened to have found this out through social media and not the police,” Makenzie Tokes said in the caption of an Instagram post of her and her sister posted Thursday night. “Heaven has gained a true angel.”

A spokesman for the Columbus Division of Police has yet to make a statement saying that Reagan Tokes is dead, however. According to Columbus Division of Police spokesman Rich Weiner, Reagan Tokes is still considered missing.

The identity of a body of a woman found dead in Grove City, which is linked to a missing car that matches the description and license plate of the car of Reagan Tokes, whose car was also listed as missing, has not been released.

Police in Grove City have not responded to request for comment as of 11 a.m. Friday morning.