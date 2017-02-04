Joey Bosa wins NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Elliott misses out on offensive rookie of the year

The Ohio State 2016 NFL Draft class will likely go down in history as one of the best there ever was. Its highest draft pick earned a major achievement on Saturday.

Former OSU and current San Diego Charger defensive end Joey Bosa was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year. Bosa played just 12 games and had the most sacks (10.5) for a rookie since Aldon Smith (14) in 2011. Along with his 10.5 sacks, Bosa had 41 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits.

The game-altering defensive end gained notoriety in his first game wearing No. 99 for the Chargers. He was just the fifth rookie in NFL history to have two sacks in his first NFL game. After a rather lengthy contract holdout, Bosa injured his hamstring which kept him out until Week 4. Even with that, he had arguably the most dominant defensive rookie in a decade.

Bosa was the No. 3 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The fourth-overall pick, former Buckeye and current Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott finished behind teammate quarterback Dak Prescott for the league’s offensive rookie of the year. Elliott led the NFL in rushing in his rookie season with 1,631 yards and had 15 touchdowns.