Lantern TV Extended Interview: Diane Guerrero

By : suarez.78@osu.edu February 28, 2017 0

When actor Diane Guerrero of Orange Is the New Black and Jane the Virgin was 14, her parents were deported to Colombia. We sat down with her to discuss immigration and her book, In the Country We Love.

