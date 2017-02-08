Men’s basketball: Ohio State escapes Rutgers at home

Please follow and like us:

Every Big Ten opponent has presented the Ohio State men’s basketball team with a challenge this season. In the same breath, OSU has struggled to finish teams off when sporting a sizable advantage. Big Ten bottom-feeder Rutgers was no different.

The Buckeyes scraped out a 70-64 win over the Scarlet Knights (13-12, 2-10 Big Ten) on Wednesday at the Schottenstein Center on the shoulders of redshirt junior center Trevor Thompson and the shooting hand of redshirt junior guard Kam Williams.

Thompson had 15 points and 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season. Williams led OSU with 23 points.

Following an upset win at Michigan over the weekend that appeared to be a couple steps in the right direction, the Buckeyes (15-10, 5-7 Big Ten) didn’t match the same toughness or urgency they had on Saturday.

After leading 33-27 at the half, Thompson, Williams and sophomore guard C.J. Jackson scored on consecutive possessions to extend the OSU lead to 12, as a part of an 8-2 run. However, Rutgers countered with a 12-4 run of its own with 12:53 remaining in the game, cutting the OSU lead to four.

At 49-42, Rutgers went on a 6-0 run, trimming the deficit to just one point after a free throw from Scarlet Knights sophomore guard Corey Sanders. Loving made 1 of 2 free throws for OSU and Rutgers junior guard Mike Williams tied the game at 50 with a jump shot.

Williams and Thompson had the next 12 points for OSU, but the lead stayed at 3 heading into the final media timeout, despite a full three and a half minutes without a Rutgers made basket.

OSU forced a shot-clock violation with 1:29 remaining, but turned over the inbounds pass and Rutgers freshman forward Issa Thiam tipped in a missed shot to tie the game at 62.

On the next possession, junior forward Jae’Sean Tate found Williams in the corner for his third 3 of the game, plus the foul. Williams converted the foul shot, which effectively put the game out of reach at two possessions at 66-62.

For a second straight game, Jackson started over sophomore guard JaQuan Lyle at point guard because of a lingering ankle injury that Lyle suffered last week before the Michigan game. Lyle finished the game with two points in 16 minutes of play.

Up Next

The Buckeyes will try to gain some ground with another upset road win on Saturday, when they play No. 21 Maryland Terrapins on Saturday in College Park, Maryland, at 4 p.m.