Men’s hockey: Josh Healey suspended for series at Michigan State; second suspension in three weeks

Ohio State men’s hockey senior defender Josh Healey has been suspended for this weekend’s road series at Michigan State after a hit to the head against Minnesota on Saturday, the Big Ten Conference announced Monday. This marks Healey’s second suspension in the last three weeks, and fourth in 15 months.

Healey received a major penalty and a game misconduct for his hit to the head on Minnesota sophomore forward Darian Romanko with 5:26 remaining in the second period. Healey leads all Buckeye defenders this season with 20 points on four goals and 16 assists.

The Scarlet and Gray travel to Munn Ice Arena this weekend for a road series with the Michigan State Spartans. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m Friday and Saturday.