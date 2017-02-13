Home » Sports » Ice Hockey » Men’s hockey: Josh Healey suspended for series at Michigan State; second suspension in three weeks

Men’s hockey: Josh Healey suspended for series at Michigan State; second suspension in three weeks

By : clarkson.38@osu.edu February 13, 2017 0

Please follow and like us:
Facebook
Google+
Twitter

OSU senior defenseman Josh Healey (47) corrals the puck during the Buckeyes game against Robert Morris University on Nov. 4, 2016. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor

Ohio State men’s hockey senior defender Josh Healey has been suspended for this weekend’s road series at Michigan State after a hit to the head against Minnesota on Saturday, the Big Ten Conference announced Monday. This marks Healey’s second suspension in the last three weeks, and fourth in 15 months.

Healey received a major penalty and a game misconduct for his hit to the head on Minnesota sophomore forward Darian Romanko with 5:26 remaining in the second period. Healey leads all Buckeye defenders this season with 20 points on four goals and 16 assists.

The Scarlet and Gray travel to Munn Ice Arena this weekend for a road series with the Michigan State Spartans. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m Friday and Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright 2017 - The Lantern