Men’s hockey: Players taking notice and riding high of Jobst’s 14-game point streak

Ohio State men’s hockey sophomore forward Mason Jobst continues to be the centerpiece that propels the nation’s second-ranked scoring offense, and his team has taken notice.

After tallying a goal on February 11 against Minnesota, Jobst extended streak of having at least one point in a game to 14. During the streak, Jobst has recorded 11 goals and 17 assists for a total of 28 points. While still being an underclassman, Jobst has filled a role of consistency within the team and helps provide a spark to a team on the cusp of receiving an at-large bid for the NCAA tournament.

There seems to be no secret to his rise within the program since Dec. 3, 2016, when his streak began. For OSU coach Steve Rohlik, he sees the results coming from Jobst’s hard-working mentality.

“The biggest thing I can say about Mason is his consistency Monday through Thursday, that’s what prepares him for the weekend,” Rohlik said. “He’s out here every day practicing hard and he’s one of the last guys off the ice all the time.”

The hard work has shown in the results. Jobst is tied ninth nationally with 40 points. He battles against some of the biggest players in the nation while only standing at 5-foot-8.

“He’s small in stature and big in heart and he’s willing to go to the dirty areas,” Rohlik said.

The “dirty areas” Rohlik referred to is the scrums along the boards where players push each other off the puck by using their physicality. Despite his size, Jobst has proven he’s willing to muscle it out with stronger, taller players in those situations.

“Of course, there’s plenty of credit to go around for Jobst’s play for over the past two months. For a team looking to reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2009, sophomore forward Dakota Joshua said he understands the team has to feed off of Jobst’s momentum.

“It is very important because we need leaders up front that are making plays and putting the puck in the back of the net,” Joshua said. “That is what Mason has been doing for a long time now. Every night we need that and he has handled it well.”

Right now, the ability of Jobst to convert in nearly every way possible recently has Joshua and the rest of the team exuding confidence.

“You want to go out and get the lead and, obviously, scoring the first goal is important in any game,” Joshua said. “When you know there is a guy out there who has the hot hand and has the ability to make a play to change the game at any moment, you feel confident and like going.”

The Buckeyes hope Jobst continues his streak this weekend against the last-place Michigan State Spartans — a team against which OSU desperately needs two victories. Puck drop for the two games in East Lansing are set for 7 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday.