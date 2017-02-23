Neuroscientist and “The Big Bang Theory” actress to speak at Ohio State

Please follow and like us:

As a vegan, neuroscientist and actress and person of Jewish faith, Mayim Bialik can cover many different topics when she comes to Ohio State for the Ohio Union Activities Board event, “Meeting of the Minds with Mayim Bialik.”

Bialik, known for her role as Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler on “The Big Bang Theory,” will be speaking at the Ohio Union on March 20, as announced via the OUAB Twitter account on Tuesday.

The event is in collaboration with Buckeyes for Israel, the Journal of Undergraduate Research at Ohio State and the Minority Association of Pre-Medical Students.

Noah Portman, president of Buckeyes for Israel and fourth-year in environmental engineering, said he is excited for the diverse range of topics that Bialik has the potential to speak on.

“She is kind of this multi-faceted, multi-layered kind of personality,” Portman said.

Portman said that Bialik is a good representative for Buckeyes for Israel because she represents the group’s message of pro-Israel advocacy and she has a large viewership to share this message with. He added that Bialik has received backlash for traveling to Israel, and he thinks she will have some inspiring things to say about how someone can go after their dreams despite criticism.

“I hope she touches upon how she fights back against criticism in any shape or form,” Portman said.

OUAB’s collaborative events chair and fourth-year in finance, Brandon Norman, said that he is excited to have a speaker with an academic background that has such a successful acting career.

The combination of her Ph.D. and acting career has resulted in her becoming a fact-checker for a lot of the writing on “The Big Bang Theory,” Norman said. He said the three other organizations involved with this event requested to invite Bialik for different reasons, which shows her diversity in interests.

“She’s going to touch on a little bit of everything in her speech,” Norman said.

Bialik will speak in the Archie Griffin Grand Ballroom at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available at the Ohio Union Info Desk. Tickets are one per BuckID and a BuckID is required for entry on the day of the event.