Feb. 10 marked 20 years since Officer Michael Blankenship was killed while responding to a call on campus at the Wexner Arts Center. The Ohio State Police Department honored his family on Friday during the men’s hockey game versus Minnesota. Blankenship’s daughter recounts memories of the day and of her father to Lantern TV in an exclusive interview. Footage is also featured from his memorial in 1997.