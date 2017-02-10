Ohio State student reported missing

Please follow and like us:

An Ohio State student has been reported missing by her sister.

Makenzie Tokes told The Lantern her sister, Reagan Tokes, a fourth-year in psychology, has been missing since she left work at Bodega in the Short North last night. Makenzie Tokes said it was Reagan’s first shift, and she got off around 8 p.m.

A representative from Bodega said that she left around 9:45 p.m., alone.

Columbus police has officially taken a missing person’s report as of Thursday evening, said Columbus Division of Police spokesman Rich Weiner. Makenzie Tokes said her sister drives a 1999 Acura, which is also missing. The vehicle has a Miami Dolphins sticker and an OSU sticker.

OSU Administration and Planning spokesman Dan Hedman provided a statement to The Lantern that said University Police are aware of the missing person report and share the community’s concern.

“OSUPD and CPD have been in contact and media inquiries should be directed to Columbus Police at this time,” he said.

Makenzie Tokes said she spoke with Reagan’s roommates, who said her sister didn’t return home to her off-campus apartment on Wednesday night.

A roommate told The Lantern that she was instructed by the Columbus Division of Police to not speak with the media until the police had obtained more information.

“That’s not like her (to not come home),” Makenzie Tokes said.

The last time a message went through to Reagan’s phone and was marked as “delivered,” was 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, Makenzie Tokes said.

In the tweet embedded below, Reagan Tokes is pictured on the left.

EVERYONE please help my sister Reagan Tokes is missing from OSU. PLEASE CONTACT ME IF YOU KNOW ANYTHING @reagantokes PLEASE PRAY pic.twitter.com/txstbnFy0D — Makenzie Tokes (@makenzietokes) February 9, 2017

This story is being updated as more information becomes available.