Ohio State student who fell from Union garage has died

The Ohio State student who fell off the Ohio Union garage Monday afternoon has died, OSU confirmed in a statement.

The female student fell from the Ohio Union South Garage just before 2 p.m., according to witnesses. Emergency responders arrived shortly thereafter and the woman was taken by ambulance to the Wexner Medical Center in critical condition, OSU spokesman Ben Johnson said in an earlier statement.

“We are heartbroken to learn that the woman who fell from the Ohio Union South Garage today has died,” a following statement from the university read.

The statement identified the student as Madison Paul. According to the OSU directory, she was majoring in neuroscience. Her Facebook page states she started at OSU in 2016.

“On behalf of the entire community, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Madison Paul,” the statement read. “We have reached out to offer our support and condolences to Madison’s parents.”

The statement added that counseling is available for those affected by this tragedy through the Office of Student Life Counseling and Consultation Service. They can be reached at 614-292-5766.