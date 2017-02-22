Ohio State students arrested in connection to Dublin carjacking

Please follow and like us:

Two Ohio State students were arrested Wednesday morning and are being charged with aggravated robbery in connection with a carjacking, according to a statement by the Dublin Police Department. Both are being held at Franklin County Jail.

Adam Seitz, a first-year in computer science and engineering, and Dom Burrell, a student in criminology and criminal justice, both from Dublin, are being charged in relation to a carjacking that happened at 3000 block of Hard Road in a fitness facility parking lot on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.

According to Dublin Police, there was an altercation between four males — two armed suspects stole the vehicle that the two victims were in. One victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and the other was uninjured.

Authorities arrested Burrell in Dublin around 1 a.m. Wednesday, and Seitz was arrested near OSU at around 4 a.m.

Police said the victims knew the suspects prior to the altercation and that the incident was drug related.