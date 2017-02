Please follow and like us:

Last week a report from Kotaku revealed GameStop’s program that — some would argue — encourages employees to lie to customers about the store’s stock of new games. The onLAN crew weighs in on how this philosophy may affect the gaming industry moving forward.

Music

“Adventures” by A Himitsu

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0

Music provided by Audio Library

“Together, We Fly” by Nabeel Ansari