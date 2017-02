Please follow and like us:

Nintendo is trying something new with its upcoming “Legend of Zelda” title: adding a $20 expansion pass. The podcast hosts discuss their thoughts on the matter as well as their experiences with fast food guacamole and Ubisoft’s new title “For Honor” in this week’s onLAN.

