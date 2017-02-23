onLAN Ep. 27: It all comes ‘crashing’ down

Please follow and like us:

For this week’s podcast, the crew discusses the upcoming “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy,” which recently got an official release date. Additionally, pre-ordered copies of “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” Master Edition are being cancelled by Amazon for unknown reasons.

Send your questions and comments via onLANpodcast@gmail.com

Music

“Adventures” by A Himitsu

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0

Music provided by Audio Library

“Hogging Molly” by Rexy & Brandon Strader