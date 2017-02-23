Home » A+E » onLAN Ep. 27: It all comes ‘crashing’ down

onLAN Ep. 27: It all comes ‘crashing’ down

By , and : sparling.23@osu.edu, lacar.1@osu.edu and Scarpinito.1@osu.edu February 23, 2017 0

For this week’s podcast, the crew discusses the upcoming “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy,” which recently got an official release date. Additionally, pre-ordered copies of “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” Master Edition are being cancelled by Amazon for unknown reasons.

