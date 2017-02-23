Home » Lantern TV » Scarlet Scoop: OSU student composer to debut original piece

By : suarez.78@osu.edu February 24, 2017 0

This episode of Scarlet Scoop provides more information on the $1.5 million dollar grant OSU recently received to research low and no emission public transit, how one OSU student is balancing life on stage and more!

