Find out more about Ohio Governor, John Kasich’s, proposed budget that includes tuition freezes at public universities in Ohio and requires public colleges and universities to cover the cost of textbooks. Also, get some tips from experts at the Wilce Student Health Center on how to avoid the flu this season. Ohio State is pursuing a new sustainability research project after a $1.5 million grant from the Federal Transit Authority. Lastly, hear the fate of winter that Punxsutawney Phil predicted on Groundhog Day.
Scarlet Scoop: Potential tuition freeze and free textbooks
