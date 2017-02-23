Sexual assault attempted after break-in off campus

Please follow and like us:

Early Thursday morning, Columbus Division of Police responded to an attempted sexual assault report in the 2100 block of Tuller Street, north of Lane Avenue, according to a Neighborhood Safety Notice sent out to Ohio State students.

At about 2:30 a.m., an unknown male broke into a college-aged female’s home and attempted to sexually assault her. The victim is not affiliated with Ohio State.

The notice was shared by Ohio State on behalf of the Columbus Division of Police.

The suspect fled in an “unknown direction,” and is described as a bald, black male in his early 20s, weighing approximately 170 pounds and wearing plastic rimmed glasses, the notice stated.

Columbus police are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Columbus police’s Sexual Assault Unit at 614-645-4701.