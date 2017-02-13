Suspect in Reagan Tokes’ case being held without bond

Please follow and like us:

The suspect arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of an Ohio State student is being held without bond until his trial.

Brian Lee Golsby entered Franklin County Arraignment Court at 9 a.m. on Monday morning after being arrested in connection with Reagan Tokes’ death early Saturday morning.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien has said he is seeking the death penalty for Golsby, who has been charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, receiving stolen property and rape.

“All I can say about Reagan is we miss her deeply,” Toby Tokes, her father, said to reporters outside the courtroom. “She didn’t deserve what happened to her.”

Tokes, a fourth-year in psychology, was declared missing by her sister after she didn’t return to her off-campus apartment on Wednesday night. The last time she was seen alive was when she left her shift at Bodega Cafe in the Short North around 9:45 p.m.

Her naked body was discovered at Scioto Grove Metro Park in Grove City on Thursday afternoon, although police did not confirm the body’s identity until Friday.