Suspect in Reagan Tokes case charged with rape

Brian Lee Golsby, the man charged with kidnapping and murdering Ohio State student Reagan Tokes, has also been charged with rape, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

The rape charge comes on top of charges of kidnapping, aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property, according to court records.

Golsby, who was arrested early Saturday morning at his residence, is being held without bond, according to Franklin County records. Arraignment is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m.

Golsby is a registered sex offender who was released from prison in Nov. 2016 after being in prison for nearly six years for robbery and attempted rape.

Tokes, a fourth-year in psychology, was declared missing Thursday morning by her sister, Mackenzie, after Reagan Tokes did not return home to her off-campus apartment Wednesday night.

Police believe Golsby and Reagan Tokes crossed paths shortly after she left work at Bodega Cafe, a restaurant in the Short North.

A naked body, later identified as that of Reagan Tokes, was found Thursday morning outside of Scioto Grove Metro Park in Grove City.

On Friday, Franklin County Coroner’s Office declared Reagan Tokes dead. She suffered two gunshot wounds to the head.

Various fundraising efforts have been planned in Reagan Tokes’ honor, including a vigil at Bodega Cafe on Sunday evening.