The Buckeyes win again, top Detroit Mercy 14-8

The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team defeated Detroit Mercy Titans in a physical victory that ended 14-8. The Buckeyes (2-0) used an explosive six-goal first quarter to set the pace for the offense. OSU sophomore attackman Lukas Buckley scored first and went on to lead the team with three goals.

OSU freshman attackman Tre LeClaire had two goals in the game, both of which he made in the first period. This is the second week in a row LeClaire has put points on the board.

“I think at the start our defense was clicking perfectly,” LeClaire said. “We transitioned the ball up the field, we gave it to our offense and our offense’s job is to score the goals.”

The Buckeyes’ offense slowed down after Detroit Mercy junior midfielder Sean Birney scored late in the first quarter to put the game at 6-4. The Titans outmatched OSU’s physicality, which allowed them to tie the game midway through the second quarter — Birney scored again and junior attackman Alec GilHooly followed with a goal of his own.

Soon, however, the Buckeyes offense opened up with a flurry of goals.

The offensive surged started with OSU senior attackmen Johnny Pearson and senior midfielder Tyler Pfister who scored a minute apart. Then just 43 seconds later, senior attackman Eric Fannell sent another past Detroit goalie Jason Weber for a 9-6 OSU lead at halftime.

“Everyone realized we needed to step it up,” Pearson said.

OSU senior midfielder John Kelly, junior attackman Collin Chell and Pfister scored for the Buckeyes early in the third, capping six unanswered goals and extending the lead to 12-6.

“When we’re at our best, there is no one guy. We got a set of guys both at attack and our midfielders,” coach Nick Myers said. “We feel strongly that we have the depth there and we have some defensive middies that can definitely contribute.”

OSU won all four quarters on the scoreboard, and scored twice in the final frame. OSU outshot Detroit 34-25 and made 11 more shots on goal, 25-14.

Coach Myers said he wasn’t resting on the win.

“We still have a long way to go,” he said. “We gotta do a better job just about with every facet, but I’m happy with the output we got.”

The Buckeyes look to continue their success next week against the University of Massachusetts on Saturday in Columbus.