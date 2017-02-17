Tokes family releases statement thanking community, promising change

Please follow and like us:

The family of Reagan Tokes, the fourth-year in psychology who was kidnapped and killed last week, released a statement on Friday evening, expressing its gratitude for the community and law enforcement while also vowing to “make a difference in this world for Reagan and all other victims of crimes like this.”

“The kindness and compassion from family and friends is immeasurable and the support from those who do not even know us is unbelievable,” the family said. “Our daughter blessed our lives as a kind, vibrant, loving soul but to hear all the wonderful stories of those lives she blessed in addition to ours is a true gift. It has helped more than words can say as we struggle with our crushing grief.”

The family did not discuss the current investigation, citing the “pending legal litigation,” but it said it the system which lead to Tokes’ death is “flawed and changes need and will happen as a result of this senseless tragedy.”

After leaving work at Bodega Cafe in the Short North on Feb. 8, Tokes was kidnapped, raped and killed. A body was discovered at Scioto Grove Metro Park in Grove City by police on Feb. 9, and it was identified as Tokes’ the following day. On Feb. 11, law enforcement arrested Brian Lee Golsby, a registered sex offender who was released from prison in November after a nearly six-year sentence for robbery and attempted rape.

The Tokes family said it “will find a way to make a difference in this world for Reagan and all other victims of terrible crimes such as this.”

“We will work our entire lives if necessary to make this happen,” the family added.

Golsby — who is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, rape, kidnapping and receiving stolen property — is being held without bond until his trial, and prosecutors have indicated they are considering the death penalty.

The Tokes family thanked Grove City authorities and “all the other agencies involved that have worked and continue to work tirelessly to find justice for Reagan.”

Tokes’ funeral was held on Wednesday in Maumee, Ohio, near Toledo, where she grew up. The Tokes family also thanked its church community for its support this week.

“Love conquers evil. Reagan’s love and light will continue to shine down upon us, fill our hearts and inspire our spirits,” the family said. “She has departed this earthly life but will never be forgotten. Her wings have spread and she is soaring in splendor in life eternal.”