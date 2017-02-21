Women’s basketball: Ohio State moves atop Big Ten with win over No. 2 Maryland

Please follow and like us:

The No. 12 Ohio State women’s basketball team has put itself in position to win the Big Ten regular season title, beating No. 2 Maryland 98-87. Junior guard Kelsey Mitchell led all scorers with 31 points.

The Buckeyes have now won 10 straight games and gave Maryland its first loss since Dec. 29.

Although Mitchell was a major factor, the Buckeyes had five players scoring double digits. Senior forward Shayla Cooper had a special Senior Night outing, following Mitchell with 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

The Buckeyes had an early boost from Cooper and Mitchell, both scoring double digits before the end of the first quarter. OSU hit 12-of-12 field goals near the end of the quarter, giving the Buckeyes a 35-22 lead.

The Terrapins picked up their rebounding in the second quarter, and outscored the Buckeyes in second-chance points 11 to 2. The Buckeyes were still able to get some good assists from Cooper throughout the quarter and ended the half leading the Terrapins 49-40.

In the middle of the third, momentum swung in OSU’s favor thanks to Mitchell’s transition offense and inside scoring. OSU found themselves in foul trouble with freshman forward Tori McCoy being called for her fourth foul with under a minute left in the third, which led to a Maryland 14-0 run, cutting OSU’s lead to 68-66.

The Buckeyes struggled to rebound in the fourth as McCoy fouled out halfway into the final quarter. Maryland took advantage in the post, putting up 20 offensive rebounds to OSU’s four. The Terps used this to their advantage, scoring 29 second-chance points.

However, with 1:30 left in play and leading by six, the Buckeyes stayed strong under pressure, hitting 4-of-7 free throws, giving the Buckeyes a 10-point lead. Maryland hit a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left to cut the lead back down to seven. The last 30 seconds were decided by OSU’s free throws. The Buckeyes shot 50 percent from the line in the last 30 seconds of play, but was still able to pull out the win, beating the number two team in the country 98-87.

Up Next

OSU will now face Rutgers (6-21, 3-11 Big Ten) in the final regular season game. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Feb. 26 in Piscataway, New Jersey.