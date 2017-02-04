Women’s basketball: Ohio State wins seventh straight, 96-68 over Wisconsin

Please follow and like us:

Ohio State (21-5, 11-1 Big Ten) rolled past Wisconsin (5-18, 0-10 Big Ten), sweeping them in the regular season and continuing the team’s longest win streak of the season with seven straight wins, beating the Badgers 96-68.

Big Ten leading scorer and OSU junior guard Kelsey Mitchell found her groove against the Badgers, leading the team 32 points while dishing out the second most assists (4). OSU saw quality play from their roster top-to-bottom with eight players scoring at least six points and everyone who was dressed scoring at least on point.

It didn’t take long for OSU to get going on offense.The Buckeyes were led by Mitchell as she almost reached her game average (22.8 ppg) in the first quarter alone, ending with 17 points.

As a team the Buckeyes were able to get going offensively with good team basketball, making good passes and ending the first with eight assists.

In OSU’s last matchup with UW on Jan. 19, the Buckeyes had trouble matching their first quarter pace in the second quarter. That wasn’t the case this time around, as OSU ended the half with a 20 point lead.

Mitchell keep her rhythm flowing through the second quarter, hitting her point per game average with six minutes to spare before the half. Mitchell hit more field goals (8) than the whole UW team (5).

Defensively, the Buckeyes maintained their energy, especially in the post. OSU allowed only two shots in the paint and racked up five blocks against the Badgers. OSU’s full court press disrupted UW’s pace of play on offensive, grabbing seven steals.

Coming out of the half, OSU did not let up on UW. Mitchell and junior forward Stephanie Mavunga took control of the offense, further breaking away from the Badgers. Mitchell picked up another seven points and the only thing that was able to slow her down was coach Kevin McGuff’s decision to turn let some bench players get a few minutes.

McGuff drew from his reserves for the fourth quarter. OSU’s depth showed, as OSU was still able to keep up with a Big Ten starting roster by scoring 19 against Wisconsin’s 20 in the fourth quarter.

Mavunga also managed to pick up her second straight double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. This is OSU’s fifth straight game with 87 or more points.

Wisconsin was lead by junior guard Cayla McMorris and freshman guard Suzanne Gilreath with 14 points.

The Buckeyes will have a long break before they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes on Feb. 12 at noon in Columbus.