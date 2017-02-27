Wrestling: Former Buckeye found dead in his Pennsylvania apartment

Please follow and like us:

Former Ohio State wrestler Nick Roberts was found dead in his Pennsylvania apartment late Saturday night. A cause of death has not yet been determined, although foul play is not suspected.

The 23-year-old, who was wrestling for the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown at the time, qualified for the 2013-14 NCAA championships in his first year with Ohio State as a redshirt freshman. After transferring, he won a Division II national title with Pittsburgh-Johnstown.

“It is with great sadness that I share with you the loss of one of our university family, Nicholas S. Roberts,” said Pitt-Johnstown president Jem Spectar. “Nick was a senior in the class of 2017. We also know Nick as a standout member of our Mountain Cat wrestling team. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents, family, friends and loved ones.”

Roberts had been out of competition after suffering a knee injury, but was honored during the team’s Senior Night on Feb. 7.