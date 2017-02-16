Wrestling: Snyder, Stieber put in impressive World Cup performances, USA falls to Iran

Please follow and like us:

Impressive showings at wrestling Freestyle World Cup in Iran by Buckeye and world champion Kyle Snyder and world champion and former Buckeyes Logan Stieber were not enough to bring home the gold for USA Wrestling. The U.S. ultimately finished in second to Iran in the tournament, and Snyder and Stieber each compiled an individual record of 3-1 at the two-day event.

Snyder’s loss came to Aslanbek Alborov of Azerbaijan, but the U.S. still put together a victory over the Azerbaijani team. Alborov defeated Snyder by a score of 5-4 at 97 kg.

Stieber only suffered one loss as well, being taken down by Masoud Esmaeilpoorjouybari of Iran in his final bout of the tournament. Stieber fell 6-2 to Esmaeilpoorjouybari while wrestling at 61 kg.

Overall, the U.S. team lost five of eight matches in the final, with the U.S. wins coming from Snyder, Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs (74 kg) and David Taylor (86 kg).

Snyder will travel back to be with the Ohio State team for the postseason, but will miss this week’s matchup with No. 8 Cornell on Feb. 19, OSU coach Tom Ryan said.