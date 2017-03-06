Campus area crime map February 27 – March 5

Please follow and like us:

A rape reportedly occurred at an off-campus location west of campus on Friday at 6:07 p.m. (Not pictured on map)

A rape reportedly occurred in a South Campus residence hall on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (Not pictured on map)

On North High Street near East Sixth Avenue, an unknown suspect was reported for calling in a bomb threat to the Columbus Division of Police on Monday at 11:24 a.m.

A misdemeanor theft was reported at the Barnes & Noble at Ohio State on North High Street after a witness allegedly watched the suspect steal a $160 sweatshirt on Tuesday at 6:10 p.m.

A faculty member reported a known suspect for possession of drugs at Jennings Hall on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

An assault reportedly occurred on North High Street near Frambes Avenue on Tuesday at 5:40 a.m.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.