Campus area crime map March 14 – 19

A rape reportedly occurred at an off-campus location east of North High Street on Friday between midnight and 2 a.m. (Not pictured on map.)

A woman reported a firearm had been improperly discharged into her home on North Fourth Street near East Eighth Avenue on March 13 at 4:59 a.m.

A staff member reported a known suspect for possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia to University Police at Rhodes Hall on Sunday at 12:17 a.m.

Three victims reported a robbery had occurred near the intersection of Iuka and Waldeck avenues on Sunday at 12:50 a.m. According to the police log, the victims stated the suspects allegedly stole their wallets.

A man not affiliated with the university was arrested for theft at Doan Hall on Saturday at 4:30 a.m.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.