Campus area crime map March 20 – 26

A rape reportedly occurred at an off-campus location south of campus and west of High Street between midnight and 4 a.m. on Sunday. (Not pictured on map)

A woman was stabbed at a residence on Neil Avenue near the intersection of West Northwood Avenue on Thursday at about 1:45 p.m. The suspect, a 22-year-old man, is believed to be her roommate and was arrested by the Columbus Division of Police and University Police. A felonious assault reportedly occurred at the intersection of North Fourth Street and East 15th Avenue on Wednesday at 2:24 a.m. A female not affiliated with the university was arrested at Sisson Hall for domestic violence on Thursday at 1:04 p.m. Two men were arrested on East 18th Avenue near Waldeck Avenue for an alleged burglary after a victim saw the two suspects enter his home and steal an estimated $3,980 worth of items on Sunday at 1 a.m. A female student was arrested for offenses involving an underage person at Torres House on Sunday at 2:06 a.m. A man not affiliated with the university was arrested for criminal trespassing at Smith-Steeb Hall on Wednesday at 10:47 p.m.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.