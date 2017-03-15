Home » Campus » Campus area crime map March 6 – March 13

Campus area crime map March 6 – March 13

March 15, 2017

A rape reportedly occurred at an off-campus location east of North High Street on Friday at about 3 a.m. (Not pictured on map.)

A woman reported an alleged sexual imposition at an off-campus location south of campus to the Columbus Division of Police on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. (Not pictured on map.)

  1. A woman reported criminal damaging to her apartment building on East 13th Avenue near Indianola Avenue on March 8 at 1 p.m.
  2. A staff member reported an unknown suspect for inducing panic to at the Fawcett Event Center on Sunday at 3:46 p.m.
  3. A male student was arrested by University Police for theft at Taylor Tower on Friday at 2 a.m.
  4. A male student was arrested by University Police for “offenses involving underage persons,” prohibited acts and public urination on Friday at 2:36 p.m. at Blankenship Hall. Additionally, a man not affiliated with the university was also arrested for “offenses involving underage persons” and prohibited acts.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.

