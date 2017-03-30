FAA records: Pence possibly coming to Columbus on Saturday

Please follow and like us:

Vice President Mike Pence might be headed to Columbus on Saturday, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.

The records, first reported by The Dayton Daily News and later reviewed by The Lantern, show temporary flight restrictions over the Columbus area scheduled for Saturday. Exceptions to the order include “military aircraft directly supporting the United States Secret Service (USSS) and the office of The Vice President of the United States.”

The first flight restriction, starting Saturday afternoon, is over The John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The second flight restriction is over nearby Reynoldsburg, suggesting the vice president is travelling there after landing in Columbus. A third flight restriction is listed Saturday evening, again of the airport.

The White House has yet to issue a statement on Pence’s travel plans.