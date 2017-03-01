Football: 2018 Westerville South recruit Jaelen Gill commits to Ohio State

Please follow and like us:

Since Westerville South running back Jaelen Gill became a recruit with national recognition in the 2018 recruiting class, he has been long thought of being a lock for Ohio State. On Wednesday, Gill made it official.

The four-star local product from Westerville, Ohio, verbally committed to coach Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes at Westerville South High School.

Gill is listed at 6-foot-1, 182 pounds and ranked as the No. 3 running back in the 2018 recruiting class and No. 32 player overall by 247Sports. Gill selected OSU over 30-plus schools who offered the running back, including Michigan and Michigan State.

Gill is entering his senior year of high school after missing his junior season with a fractured fibula.

With his commitment, Gill is the second running back in OSU’s 2018 recruiting class. Florida running back Brian Snead was the first commitment in the Buckeyes’ 2018 class when he committed to the program at the Friday Night Lights high-school showcase event in July.

Gill is the third four-star in the class, with No. 1 dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones being the lone five star.